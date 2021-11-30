Valdosta police offer shopping security tips

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Police Department Investigative Bureau wants to keep the public safe during the holidays.
And wants residents to continue playing a vital role in crime prevention by providing crime tips that have helped solve past and present crimes and help prevent future criminal activity, according to a statement from the VPD.
Theft of packages could be a bigger problem this year due to the rise in online sales, police said, and Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan offers tips to avoid porch piracy.
“We know that online sales are rising and there will be an increase in the number of packages delivered to your home. These may be left unattended for hours, leaving them vulnerable to possibly being stolen,” Manahan said. “We encourage all our residents to invest in security systems or camera doorbells. These devices will not prevent crimes, but it does help during investigations and allows homeowners to keep an eye on their packages until they can return home to bring them inside.”
Additional tips for package delivery include:
– If ordering something online, sign up for delivery alerts/pick up packages immediately. If allowed, have packages delivered to work.
– Have packages delivered to the home of a relative or friend who will be home.
– Utilize ship-to-store options.
– Request packages be signed for or ask the carrier to place the package somewhere out of open view.
“We hope that our community remembers to support our local businesses this year. These business owners are our neighbors, friends and a big part of our community. We want the community to shop local still and remember shopping safety tips,” Manahan said.
When shopping, remember:
Never, ever leave a vehicle unlocked. Do not leave anything in plain sight inside a vehicle. Park in a well-lit area when shopping and pay attention to surroundings walking to and from the vehicle.
Place all purchased items in the trunk and take them home as soon as possible.
Have keys ready to open the car door when returning to the vehicle, and immediately lock car doors upon entering vehicle.
Stay alert and be aware of surroundings and the people nearby. People should trust their instincts. There is safety in numbers. Walk to the parking lot area with other shoppers.
Protect purses or wallets at all times. Never leave these items unattended in a shopping cart, vehicle or baby stroller. Don’t carry large sums of cash or extra credit/debit cards. Keep a master list in a safe place at home of all credit/debit cards and the credit card companies’ contact numbers if the cards are lost or stolen.
Residents should also be cautious when it comes to home or business security during the holiday season. Keep doors and windows locked.
If an alarm system is available, use it. Don’t leave empty boxes on trash piles, as they advertise items that may be inside the home.
Additional holiday safety tips can be found at the National Safety Council website at www.nsc.org/holiday-safety-tips.
“It is important to remember that crime prevention is a two-way street between law enforcement and the community,” police said. “Those who are willing to provide these tips have the option to remain anonymous.
“When providing information about criminal activity, please be as detailed as possible. Give as much information about the crime, such as the people involved, the location, the time and date the crime occurred, and any other information to help solve the crime effectively.”
To report any criminal activity, call the VPD “Tip Line” (229) 293-3091 or email crime tips to crimetips@valdostacity.com.
