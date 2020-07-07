Valdosta police offer employment testing

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Police Department will hold open testing July 16 for hiring.
Testing will be held at the Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St., according to a police statement.
Entry starts at 5:30 p.m. with testing beginning at 6 p.m. Social distancing means the test will be limited to the first 20 people who arrive, the statement said. The test is the initial stage of the hiring process.
Applicants must be at least 21, a citizen, have no felony convictions, no family violence-related convictions, possess a high school diploma or GED and a driver’s license, according to the VPD statement.
For new hires, the base salary is $38,617.63, rising to $39,617.63 as a partial college incentive and $40,617.63 for full college incentive, according to the statement.
Applications for the position of police officer remain open and dates and times of entry level test will be posted periodically on the City of Valdosta website www.valdostacity.com
For information on the process and benefits email VPD Lt. Scottie Johns at sjohns@valdostacity.com or call him at (229) 293-3107.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.