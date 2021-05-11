VALDOSTA – Valdosta Police Department is seeking/hiring qualified applicants for the position of police officer.
"We are holding an open testing hiring event on Thursday June 3, 2021, at 6 p.m.," according to a VPD statement. "We allow entrance 30 minutes prior to the testing time. Once you have successfully completed the process VPD will send you to the academy where you will become a state certified peace officer. Come be a member of the Valdosta Police Department."
Everyone who attends is asked to wear a protective face covering and if not feeling well, plan on attending a later testing date, police said.
Testing will be at Valdosta City Hall Annex, 300 N. Lee St.
The test is the initial stage of the hiring process "and it could lead to a fantastic career in law enforcement at one of the finest law enforcement agencies in the nation," police said. "We offer a competitive salary, great medical and retirement benefits. Must be able to perform all public safety duties as required by the department."
Applicants taking the test will need to bring their driver’s license and $15, which is the testing fee.
Minimum Requirements:
– Applicant must be at least 21 years of age.
– Applicant must be a United States citizen.
– Applicant cannot have any felony convictions according to O.C.G.A. 35-8-8.
– Applicant cannot have any family violence-related convictions according to O.C.G.A. 19-13-1.
– Applicant must have a high school diploma or GED.
– Applicant must have a valid driver’s license.
Salary Information:
– $39,669.40 base police officer salary ($19.07 per hour).
– $40,4669.36 partial college incentive ($19.55 per hour).
– $41,669.32 full college incentive ($20.03 per hour).
The Valdosta Police Department is an Equal Employment Opportunity employer.
Applications for the position of police officer remains open and dates and times of entry level test will be posted periodically on the City of Valdosta website www.valdostacity.com. For information on the process and benefits, email VPD Lt. Scottie Johns at sjohns@valdostacity.com or call him at (229) 293-3107.
