VALDOSTA – Three new officers were sworn into the Valdosta Police Department.
The swearing-in ceremony was led by Southern Circuit Judge Richard M. Cowart, city officials said in a statement.
Latasha Richard, Devin Parkinson and Jordan Greene are the newest members of Valdosta's police force, city officials said.
The officers were joined by their families and VPD staff.
Parkinson was hired on by VPD in June and started the police academy just several weeks later after participating in in-service training with the VPD training division.
Greene has been working with the department since March 2017 in the VPD Crime Lab but has since completed the academy as well as in-service training.
Richard, who is already a Georgia Peace Officer Standards and Training-certified officer, was hired in September by the VPD.
The group starts on the force with field training, which usually lasts about 10-12 weeks. The new officers will go through close to 25 weeks of training and said they are excited to continue building on the knowledge and experience as official VPD officers, city officials said.
“I have always wanted to work in law enforcement and I looked into several different agencies but I knew this was where I wanted to apply. I am very grateful to have landed a position with the Valdosta Police Department and I am excited to get out in the community,” Parkinson said.
