Police shield
File art

VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Police Department has cancelled a planned hiring event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a police statement.

The open employment testing event — the initial stage of the police hiring process — which had been planned for April 2 will be rescheduled, the statement said.

 For information on the process and benefits email Lieutenant Scottie Johns at sjohns@valdostacity.com or call him at 229-293-3107.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you