VALDOSTA — The Valdosta Police Department has cancelled a planned hiring event due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a police statement.
The open employment testing event — the initial stage of the police hiring process — which had been planned for April 2 will be rescheduled, the statement said.
For information on the process and benefits email Lieutenant Scottie Johns at sjohns@valdostacity.com or call him at 229-293-3107.
