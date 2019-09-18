Valdosta police: Attempted murder suspect caught

VALDOSTA — A foot pursuit with K9 units Tuesday ended with the capture of an attempted murder suspect, according to Valdosta police.
At about 10:45 a.m., police were tipped off that a suspect was at his residence on Sundance Circle, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department. The suspect had two active arrest warrants through Lowndes County, one for violation of probation and the other a bench warrant, the statement said.
As officers approached the residence, they saw a vehicle leave at a high rate of speed. Officers found the vehicle at a residence in the 400 block of University Drive, according to the statement.
As officers approached the vehicle, the suspect fled on foot; a police K9 unit began tracking him. The suspect was located by the K9 unit hiding behind a business in the 200 block of Northside Drive, where he was taken into custody without incident, according to the statement.
Devin Mitchell, 35, was taken to the Lowndes County Jail, where he is charged with misdemeanor obstruction of an officer and numerous traffic violations, police said.
Once at the jail, officers were notified that Mitchell was wanted out of Broward County, Fla., on an attempted murder charge, the statement said.
“Our officers did a great job working together in apprehending this dangerous subject and getting him off the streets,” Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
