VALDOSTA – One photographer is documenting the unsung COVID-19 heroes who have surfaced as beacons of light behind the masks.
Javon Longieliere, photographer and owner of Javon Longieliere Photography, is capturing life in the moment.
“My goal with this project is to spotlight the members of our community who are sacrificing tirelessly to keep our own part of the world stay healthy, fed and running properly,” Longieliere said. “I am creating simple portraits of our frontline neighbors so that I can showcase the fighting and selfless spirit that they demonstrate to the rest of our community.”
Longieliere said these are not glamour shots; these are real portraits of local people in a worldwide crisis. They are our neighbors, our family doctors and nurses, our local government leaders, our grocery store workers, law-enforcement personnel, sanitation workers, etc., all rising from their everyday duties into the battlefield.
As Longieliere utilizes his professional skills to document this time of our community’s history, each of his subjects receive a digital copy of his or her image as a token of his personal appreciation for their services.
For more information, visit www.longieliere.com.
