Valdosta pedestrian hit by car, killed

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta pedestrian died after he was struck by a car Tuesday, police said Wednesday.
At 7:45 p.m., Winston Williams, 62, stepped off the curb at the intersection of East Hill Avenue and South Barack Obama Boulevard when a car hit him, according to a Valdosta Police Department statement.
The driver stopped and remained at the scene. Police and fire units responded to the accident. Williams was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he died several hours later.
The investigation is continuing; no charges have been filed.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
