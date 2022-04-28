VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta commemorated the first anniversary of Valdosta On-Demand, the public, on-demand transportation service, at Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Park earlier this week.
City Manager Mark Barber said the idea of a transportation system had been shopped around for years but the size of Valdosta’s population didn’t justify a traditional transportation system.
A solution came when the city partnered with Via, an international transportation service, last year. The company supplied the city with a starting fleet of seven vehicles, with two of them being handicap accessible.
Valdosta On-Demand operates anywhere within the city limits, including grocery stores, parks, residential areas and schools. A trip costs $2, with $1 per extra passenger, anytime from 6 a.m.-9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
“It’s truly hard to believe that one year ago today, we were standing here launching Valdosta’s micro-transit system; 65,100 rides later, here we are. It’s been such a successful project for the city and our community,” he said.
“As you all know, we’ve been recognized in Washington, D.C., by both Sen. (John) Ossoff and (Raphael) Warnock and by the state for this accomplishment. I continue to go to cities that want to model their micro transportation system after ours.”
Barber said while the economic impact has been positive, the service’s greatest success is enhancing the quality of life for Valdosta residents, as there have been requests for a comprehensive transportation program for years.
Mayor Scott James Matheson reiterated his “no more talking, no more walking for the City of Valdosta” speech he gave at the service’s launch last year, to demonstrate “how well Valdosta On-Demand has worked out for the community."
“We couldn’t be prouder of the results. We’re sitting at 65,00 rides; even through pilot programs, we never thought the need was that great. Every council member knew we had a need for it in the City of Valdosta and we answered that need,” he said.
“Listening to that meeting in Washington, D.C., and hearing them say Valdosta’s name over and over again as an example of city transportation was something to be very proud of.”
Users can find the service via the app “Valdosta On-Demand,” available on the Apple and Google Play stores or by calling (229) 441-2940 to reserve a ride.
