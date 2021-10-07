VALDOSTA – City officials have been observing “Georgia Cities Week” October 3-9.
The city will hold a variety of events throughout the week, including Customer Appreciation Day, river clean up and public safety events. The theme of the 2021 Georgia Cities Week is “Shaping the Future,” city officials said in a statement.
“We’re very proud of our city and the services we provide that make it attractive to residents and visitors,” Mayor Scott James Matheson said. “Cities provide the services and infrastructure to help businesses grow and set the stage for events where families and individuals can gather as a community.”
Events planned for the week have included:
Utilities whiffle Ball tournament, Customer Appreciation Day, Coffee with the Chiefs, VPD open testing, Valdosta Police Department will host an open testing for people interested in pursuing a career in law enforcement, 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, Valdosta City Hall multi-purpose room, 300 N. Lee St., Love Your River Clean-Up, 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, Lowndes County, the City of Valdosta, and WWALS Watershed Coalition are jointly organizing a river cleanup in both the city and county, at Troupville Boat Ramp on the Little River, at Highway 31 Georgia/Florida state line on the Withlacoochee River and in Valdosta with two cleanup sites on One-Mile Branch.
Other events include Faith & Blue Weekend, Valdosta-Lowndes Cornhole Tournament, 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, Valdosta City Council vs. Lowndes County Commission and public safety teams battle it out for the winner title. The event is a fundraiser to benefit the City of Valdosta First Responder Fund. Donation opportunities will be available throughout the event.
