VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and engineering department observes National Engineers Week, Feb. 21-27, to "highlight the various engineers in the community, encourage local students to pursue prospective careers and recognize how city engineers impact community life," city officials said in a statement.
The 2021 national theme is ”Imagining Tomorrow."
"We hope to bring awareness to the many aspects of engineering, while also sharing helpful resources," city officials said.
Mayor Scott Matheson kicked off the weeklong schedule of events early on Wednesday, Feb. 17, with a National Engineers Week Proclamation at Valdosta State University’s Engineering Night.
“I’m proud to be an engineer and am particularly proud to see how the career field has advanced over the years in specialties and diversity,” said Pat Collins, engineering director/city engineer. “It truly is an ‘inspiring wonder’ when you look at the design and infrastructure in our city alone — and around the world — that engineers were behind. We want to recognize the important roles of these men and women and also inspire our youth to dream big and be a part of literally building our future.”
The public is invited to visit the City of Valdosta website and social media pages throughout the week for virtual events and fun facts about the city engineering department.
More information about National Engineers Week in Valdosta can be obtained by contacting the city’s engineering department, (229) 259-3530.
