VALDOSTA – A memorial observance celebrating the life and legacy of Martin Luther King Jr. was held Monday at the MLK Memorial Park.
The annual event is hosted by the Valdosta-Lowndes County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Association Committee.
Dr. Beverley Richardson-Blake, event chairperson, said the gathering was held to remember the life and legacy of King in an effort to keep his dream alive.
She said the event marked the 54th year after the death of MLK.
King’s life was cut short by an assassin’s bullet on April 4, 1968. He was 39 years old.
Rev. Naamen Hooker, pastor, Morning Star Baptist Church, served as the guest speaker for the memorial program.
Hooker titled his speech, “Are we there yet?” He encouraged event attendees to get involved and make a change in the community.
“We are not where God wants us to be. We still have a way to go,” Hooker said.
Music was provided by the Valdosta Community Choir and creative dance by Kayla Calloway.
Patricia McCrae, association vice president, gave closing remarks.
“We should not be still in this time. We should be cautious but we must move forward to continue the legacy of Dr. King,” McCrae said.
Valdosta-Lowndes County Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemoration Association Committee 2022 theme is “It starts with me.”
