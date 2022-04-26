VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta observes Georgia Cities Week, April 24-30, with a variety of events throughout the week.
The week also provides opportunities to show appreciation to our residents, public servants and the city employees who serve their community year-round, city officials said in a statement.
"I am very proud of our team at the city who work so diligently for our community. This is also a great opportunity to celebrate our community members and highlight the various achievements of our community members," City Manager Mark Barber said.
The city will hold a variety of events throughout the week, including:
– Monday: Mayor proclamation and "Cookies with Customer Service.”
– Tuesday: Valdosta Fire Department hosts station tours for local schools.
– 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesday: Valdosta City Employees Health and Wellness Fair at Mathis City Auditorium.
– Thursday: Valdosta Police Department greets students at morning drop offs.
– 8 a.m. Friday: Coffee with the Chiefs at GUD Coffee, 133 N. Patterson St.
Georgia Cities Week is sponsored by the City of Valdosta and the Georgia Municipal Association to showcase and celebrate cities and the many services they provide, city officials said.
For more information about Georgia Cities Week activities or Valdosta city services, contact Sharah' Denton, community relations & marketing manager, (229) 259-3548 or visit www.valdostacity.com.
