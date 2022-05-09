Valdosta observes Day of Prayer

VALDOSTA – Various county officials, church leaders, parishioners and residents of Valdosta-Lowndes County assembled on the lawn of the Lowndes County Judicial Complex to observe the 71st National Day of Prayer.
The Valdosta Area Ministerial Association sponsors the event with the intention of “unifying people from all faiths and walks of life through the power of prayer.” True to the sentiment, various ministers and spiritual leaders led the crowd through a multitude of prayers, asking for guidance through difficult times and the safety of “all of Valdosta.”
The theme for the 2022 program was “One Voice,” taken from the passage in Romans 1:15: “That together, you may unanimously, with united hearts, and one voice, praise and glorify the God and Father of our Lord Jesus Christ, the Messiah.”
Mark Brady, senior pastor at Anchor Faith Church, expressed gratitude that the nation has an opportunity to “lift up its citizens through the Lord.”
“I am glad we are able to come together as a community across religious lines, denominational lines, even racial lines. Every line can be torn down today if we can honor God while lifting up this nation together,” he said.
“On behalf of the Christian leaders and ministers network here in Valdosta, I urge you all to join all of us in prayer. You know that there’s really no better time to lift up our nation than the times that we’re living in today. Today is the day that we can declare Jesus as our King and as our Lord, and we can show that He still cares about not only what’s happening on the Earth but what’s going on in our great country.”
Brady asked the crowd to “stand in agreement with us” and to leave all differences at the door.
“I’m thankful for this country and what it's founded and grounded upon. The world wants to bring about division and highlight differences. Today is a day of harmony: one voice, one mind, one heart and one accord,” he said.
National Day of Prayer was established as an annual event in 1952 by a joint resolution of Congress that was supported by then President Harry S. Truman. The observance of the National Day of Prayer is founded on the constitutional rights of freedom of religion and speech.
