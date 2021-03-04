VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Tree Commission recently held an Arbor Day ceremony outside City Hall to highlight the "natural beauty of trees and our community's commitment to caring for them," city officials said in a statement.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the celebration was scaled back and live-streamed on the city's Facebook page to comply with social gathering and distancing protocols.
"Trees are an important part of our community," Mayor Scott James Matheson said. "We are fortunate to have programs in place that preserve this natural beauty and that respect the many benefits that our urban forest provides."
At the ceremony, the City of Valdosta was honored as a Tree USA community, a title it's held for 35 consecutive years. Following the Arbor Day ceremony, a Trident Maple tree was planted on the lawn of City Hall.
Although the Arbor Day ceremony was much different from previous years, the Tree Commission continues its mission and projects. On Feb. 1, the Tree Commission funded a project near the James M. Beck overpass located by Patterson and Ashley streets, city officials said.
"This project is being done to commemorate the COVID crisis. Five Trident Maples will be planted to recognize first responders, healthcare workers, teachers, essential workers and the loved ones that we have lost due to the virus," said Jacob Eckwahl, Tree Commission chairman. "We also planted a Trident Maple outside City Hall ... to signify a new beginning as we push towards a brighter future for our community. As this tree will grow and get stronger, bigger every year, so will our great city."
