Valdosta North Rotary Club holds changing of the guard ceremony

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta North Rotary Club held its annual changing of the guard ceremony Tuesday, June 21, at the Valdosta Country Club.
The gavel was passed from Shirley Andrews, president of the group for the 2021-22 year, to Benjie Bradshaw, club representatives said in a statement.
"Rotarians joyfully commemorated a year of service to their community and the world, meaningful friendships and fabulous fun," they added.
The changing of the guard salutes outgoing officers and board members and welcomes the new. The club also commemorates the past year’s accomplishments and sets course for the upcoming year.
Guests included Keith Stone, Rotary assistant governor, and Steve Barnes, past district governor.
"Immense appreciation was expressed to President Shirley Andrews, and the 2021-22 board of directors," club representatives said.
Founded in 1905, the purpose of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
The Valdosta North Rotary Club meets Tuesdays for lunch at the Valdosta Country Club. Visitors are always welcome, club representatives said.
The 2022-23 board of directors members are Benjie Bradshaw, president, Adam Smith, president-elect, Shirley Andrews, past-president/vice president, Heather Ferguson, secretary, Darlene Johnson, treasurer, Tanya Thomas (Larry Wisenbaker as an alternate), sergeant-at-arms.
Committee chairs for 2022-23 are Membership, Adam Smith, Bob Harrison; Public Image, Luke Voigt, Candy Rowe; Foundation, Jason Wisenbaker, Benjie Bradshaw; International Service, Georgia GRSP, Johnny Dukes, Vivian Miller-Cody; Community Service, Shirley Andrews, Sheryl Dasinger; Vocational Service, Courtney James, Joe Crane; Youth Service, Heather Ferguson, Larry Wisenbaker; District Conference – Celebration, Danny Broyles, Britt McLane.
