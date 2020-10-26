VALDOSTA – The Valdosta North Rotary Club, along with Feliciano Lewis and the members of Men4Men, recently carried material, pulled weeds, edged, cleaned up trash and debris and building a tin roof for the pergola at the Southside Recreation Pool.
The pool restoration is ongoing and plans to be open by April 2021, members said in a statement.
Southside Recreation Center is a nonprofit organization, incorporated in 1964. Southside Rec. has a mission of providing behavioral guidance, promoting healthy, social, educational, vocational, recreational and character development of youth and other members of the community, members said.
The Valdosta North Rotary Club is a local club of Rotary International, an international service organization with the stated purpose to bring together business and professional leaders to provide humanitarian service and to advance goodwill and peace around the world.
It is a non-political and non-religious organization open to all. Visitors are invited to attend meetings at noon first and third Tuesday of each month at the Valdosta Country Club.
