Valdosta North Rotary 'changing of the guard'

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta North Rotary Club held its annual Changing of the Guard ceremony at the Valdosta Country Club.
Danny Broyles, president of the group for the 2019-20 term, passed the gavel to Sheryl Dasinger, according to a club statement.
"Rotarians joyfully commemorated a year of service to their community and the world, meaningful friendships and fabulous fun," according to the statement.
The Changing of the Guard salutes outgoing officers and board members and welcomes new ones. The club also commemorated past year accomplishments and sets course for the upcoming year.
Guests included District Governor Steve Barnes and Assistant Governor Keith Stone.
"Immense appreciation was expressed to President Danny Broyles, and the 2019-20 board of directors," according the statement.
Founded in 1905, the purpose of Rotary International is to provide service to others, promote integrity and advance world understanding, goodwill and peace through its fellowship of business, professional and community leaders.
The Valdosta North Rotary Club meets Tuesdays for lunch at the Valdosta Country Club. Visitors are always welcome, club members said.
The new board of directors are:
• Sheryl Dasinger, president.
• Shirley Andrews, resident-elect.
• Danny Broyles, past-president/vice president.
• Heather Ferguson, secretary.
• Darlene Johnson, treasurer.
• Vivian Miller-Cody, sergeant-at-arms.
• Wade Henry, president nominee.
The committee chairs are:
• Bob Harrison, bulletin editor, web master, youth services chair.
• John Dukes Jr., Georgia Rotary study.
• Clarence Spires, Rotary foundation chair.
• Michael Lindsey, membership chair.
• Sueann Schlack, attendance secretary, executive secretary.
• Candy Rowe, public image, teacher appreciation dinner.
• Courtney Gooding, bulletin editor.
