VALDOSTA – The Inner Perimeter Valdosta TKO Nissan will be giving away book bags, prizes and food this Saturday to help the community going into the second week of school.
Nissan will host the giveaway from 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Aug. 14, and is limiting the bookbags to one per family. Any child with an adult can receive one, all they have to do is say they heard the advertisement on the radio.
Ninety-eight dollars and fifty cents will be given out once an hour every two hours as well.
Alongside the giveaway will be a free barbecue where people can get hot dogs, burgers and snow cones.
This is part of a partnership with area radio stations but Dr. Kameron Stevenson, VIP promotions and community relations manager, said this is a celebration of the community by the new management team.
“We’ve been with Nissan for better than 20 years and our philosophy is always to give back to the community — be a huge part of the community,” Stevenson said.
Valdosta TKO Nissan is located at 3715 Inner Perimeter Road.
