Valdosta NCNW members attend state conference

Submitted Photo
The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section poses at the third bi-annual state conference with Section President Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill. The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of National Council of Negro Women was recognized at the conference in Savannah. Under the leadership of Foster-Hill and Second Vice President Brandy King, the section has grown in a year with more than 145 members, organization representatives said. The section received the Dorothy Height Change Makers Award. The award was implemented by the influence of the late Height’s leadership as it pertained to her influence in improving the American family unit, community impact and more.
