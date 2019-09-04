Valdosta NCNW members attend state conference

Submitted PhotoThe Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section poses at the 3rd bi-annual state conference with Section President Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill. The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of NCNW was recognized at the conference in Savannah, Ga., on August 24. Under the leadership of current President Dr. Jamie Foster-Hill and 2nd Vice President Brandy King, the section has grown in a year with over 145 members. The section received the Dorothy Height Change Makers Award. The award was implemented by the influence of the late Height’s Leadership as it pertained to her influence in improving the American family unit, community impact and much more.