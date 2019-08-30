Valdosta native trains as Navy Warfighter

SAN DIEGO – Lt. Veleka Davis, a native of Valdosta, was inspired to join the Navy by opportunities for higher education.
Now, 22 years later, Davis is currently stationed in San Diego at the Center for Surface Combat Systems, which specializes in training sailors in the employment of shipboard weapon systems.
Specifically, Davis was hand selected to help oversee the Navy’s warfighting curriculum in its newest combat trainer known as CIAT. CIAT stands for the “Combined Integrated Air & Missile Defense / Anti-Submarine Warfare Trainer” and is a state-of-the art tactical simulator that allows instructors such as Davis to train a more capable fleet.
“The detachment is for training waterfront sailors,” Davis said. “Even though you're on shore duty, you can still prepare sailors to protect the country through the nation's work.”
Davis, a 1997 graduate of Valdosta High School, is a lieutenant at the training center located in San Diego.
“I'm the second in command at the detachment so I'm responsible for all the people, administration and training,” Davis said.
Davis credits success in the Navy to many of the lessons learned in Valdosta.
“I learned to never, never, never, never, ever quit,” Davis said.
CSCS’s mission is to develop and deliver surface ship combat systems training to achieve surface warfare superiority. The command provides more than 538 courses and trains more than 38,000 sailors each year. CSCS delivers specialized training for officer and enlisted sailors to tactically operate, maintain and employ shipboard and shore-based weapons, sensors and command and control systems utilized in today’s Navy.
There are many reasons to be proud of naval service, and Davis is most proud of being qualified as an integrated air and missile defense warfare tactics instructor.
“It was a very challenging course that I didn't give up on,” Davis said.
The U.S. needs the Navy because America is a maritime nation, according to Navy officials, and the nation’s prosperity is tied to the ability to operate freely on the world’s oceans. More than 70 percent of the Earth’s surface is covered by water; 80 percent of the world’s population lives close to a coast; and 90 percent of all global trade by volume travels by sea.
“Our priorities center on people, capabilities and processes, and will be achieved by our focus on speed, value, results and partnerships,” Secretary of the Navy Richard V. Spencer said. “Readiness, lethality and modernization are the requirements driving these priorities.”
As a member of one of the U.S. Navy’s most relied-upon assets, Davis and other sailors and staff know they are part of a legacy that will last beyond their lifetimes, serving as a key part of the Navy the nation needs.
“It’s being a part of the world's greatest Navy and defending the rights and freedoms of the people in the greatest country on earth,” Davis said.
