Valdosta native serves overseas

VALDOSTA – U.S. Navy Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jerome Mora of Valdosta rinses the tail of an MH-60R Sea Hawk, assigned to the “Scorpions” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 49, on the flight deck of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Rafael Peralta (DDG 115), according to a Navy statement.
The “Scorpions” are deployed with the Rafael Peralta and conducting operations in support of security and stability in the Indo-Pacific while assigned to Destroyer Squadron 15, the Navy's largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet's principal surface force, Navy officials said.
