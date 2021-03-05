Valdosta native serves aboard USS Bunker Hill

PACIFIC OCEAN – A 2015 Valdosta High School graduate and Valdosta native is serving aboard USS Bunker Hill (CG 52), a Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser, conducting maritime operations in the Pacific Ocean.
Gunner’s Mate 3rd Class Shanae Spencer arrived aboard Bunker Hill in September 2020, three months before the ship deployed to the Indo-Pacific, Navy officials said in a statement.
Approximately 300 men and women serve aboard the ship. Their jobs are highly specialized and keep each part of the cruiser running smoothly. They do everything from maintaining gas turbine engines and operating a highly sophisticated Aegis weapons system to driving the ship and operating small boats.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.