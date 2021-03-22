Valdosta native returns from deployment

VALDOSTA — Air Traffic Controller 3rd Class Judah Griner of Valdosta, assigned to the aircraft carrier USS Nimitz (CVN 68), returned from deployment, Navy officials said in a statement.
Nimitz, part of Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, returned to the Pacific Northwest after more than 11 months following a deployment to U.S. 5th Fleet and U.S. 7th Fleet, which included freedom of navigation operations and participation in Operations Freedom's Sentinel, Inherent Resolve and Octave Quartz.
