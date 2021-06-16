Valdosta native part of Navy flight operations

VALDOSTA – Navy Aviation Ordnanceman 3rd Class Quantavius Chachere of Valdosta lowers a wing of an F/A-18F Super Hornet, assigned to the “Black Knights” of Strike Fighter Squadron 154, on the flight deck of the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt, while conducting at-sea operations in support of flight operations above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex and Gulf of Alaska during Exercise Northern Edge 2021.
Navy, Air Force and Marine aircraft executed flight missions during NE21 demonstrating seamless, joint combat capabilities, Navy officials said in a statement.
Approximately 15,000 U.S. service members participated in a joint training exercise hosted by U.S. Pacific Air Forces, on and above the Joint Pacific Alaska Range Complex, the Gulf of Alaska and temporary maritime activities area.
NE21 was one in a series of U.S. Indo-Pacific Command exercises designed to sharpen the joint forces' skills; to practice tactics, techniques and procedures; to improve command, control and communication relationships; and to develop cooperative plans and programs.
