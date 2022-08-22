Valdosta native holds book signing

VALDOSTA – Shunda Brown, will host a book signing of her fourth book, “When All you Have Is Time” (The Time is Now!).”
The event is scheduled for 4-6 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 27, at Big Nick’s Restaurant, 904 Baytree Road, organizers said in a statement. The event is free to the public.
A Valdosta native, Brown has also written “Don’t Ignore the Signs,” What They Leave Behind” and “Do Something New.”
More information: Visit: www.AuthorShundaBrown.com.
