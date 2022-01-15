VALDOSTA — The Valdosta National art exhibit has become one of the top annual art shows in South Georgia.
While the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts’ Spring Into Art is the premier exhibit to showcase local and regional artists, Valdosta State University Art & Design’s Valdosta National has become the region’s premier showcase of art from across the nation.
Granted, anyone nationwide can enter the open Spring Into Art, and anyone local can enter the juried Valdosta National, and occasionally these lines do cross, but the Valdosta National allows area art patrons the opportunity to see distant artists’ styles and themes.
The show opening Tuesday, Jan. 18, will be VSU’s 34th annual juried art show open to artists nationwide.
Julie Bowland, VSU Fine Arts Gallery director, said 344 works were submitted this year by more than 136 artists representing 39 states.
From the hundreds of entries, 58 artworks representing 58 artists from 30 states were selected for the show, she said.
"The exhibited artworks show an excitingly diverse variety of media and artistic visions," Bowland said in a statement. "The show is united by strong social, political and conceptual concerns as well as implied narrative undercurrents. There are many surprising aspects to the artwork that are delightfully unpredictable. The show is bold, colorful and strongly relevant to our times."
Samuel Dunson is the person who made the choices.
Dunson "is an award-winning artist and professor of art at Tennessee State University with an MFA in painting from Savannah College of Art and Design (presidential fellowship) and a BFA in studio art from Tennessee State University," according to information provided by the VSU Art & Design. "His painting won first place in the Valdosta National 2021."
Winners will be announced during the reception Tuesday evening. Winners will split $1,500 in prizes, Bowland said.
VSU Art & Design presents the Valdosta National 2022 with a free, public opening reception, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 18, Dedo-Maranville Fine Arts Gallery, VSU Fine Arts Building, corner of Oak and Brookwood. The exhibit runs from Jan. 18 through Feb. 4. Gallery hours: 8:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays; 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Fridays. Due to a staff shortage, the gallery may not be open all posted hours. Visitors are asked to call ahead to be sure. More information: Contact Julie Bowland, gallery director, (229) 333.5835, or email jabowlan@valdosta.edu.
