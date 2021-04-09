Valdosta mother searches for missing autistic son

VALDOSTA — Arlene Curry is concerned for her son.
“This isn’t like him,” she said. “Always before I’ve known where he was.”
Her son, Solomon David Curry, has been missing since Feb. 27.
Solomon, 19, is autistic, his mother said. Arlene Curry is particularly worried because wherever he went, he left his medications behind.
“I know that can affect his thinking,” she said.
Solomon Curry, a Valdosta High School graduate, was last seen by his family when Arlene Curry and her daughter drove to a drive-in in Jesup to see a movie and tried to get Solomon to go with them, his mother said.
“He didn’t want to go, so we left,” she said. One of the hallmarks of his autism is a desire to stay in his room, she said.
When Arlene and her daughter returned home, he was on the couch. The next morning, he was gone with all his clothes, but not his medications, she said.
“He must have planned this,” she said.
She was at a loss to explain why he might have left, saying there had been no big family arguments.
The Valdosta Police Department’s detective bureau is investigating Solomon Curry’s disappearance and is looking for leads to his whereabouts, Police Lt. Scottie Johns said.
Arlene Curry said her son is 6 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. Anyone with information about Solomon Curry can call the police department’s investigations number at (229) 293-3145 or dispatch at (229) 245-5270, Johns said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.