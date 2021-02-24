Valdosta Middle off to the races

Submitted Photo Mike Samaras, Valdosta Middle School principal, Timothy Williams, engineering teacher, Jeff Lovell, president of Lovell Engineering Associates, and Andy Gibbs, STEM connection teacher, at the presentation of an elevated track for students.

VALDOSTA – Jeff Lovell, president of Lovell Engineering Associates, purchased a FasTrak Elevated Track and starting system for the Valdosta Middle School engineering class.

The state-of-the-art track system will help enhance learning opportunities when students complete the dragster design challenge, school officials said in a statement. 

In honor of Lovell Engineering Associates, the track has been named, "Lovell Motorsport Speedway.” 

School officials said they will share updates when the racing begins.

