Valdosta Middle off to the races

VALDOSTA – Jeff Lovell, president of Lovell Engineering Associates, purchased a FasTrak Elevated Track and starting system for the Valdosta Middle School engineering class.
The state-of-the-art track system will help enhance learning opportunities when students complete the dragster design challenge, school officials said in a statement.
In honor of Lovell Engineering Associates, the track has been named, "Lovell Motorsport Speedway.”
School officials said they will share updates when the racing begins.
