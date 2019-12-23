VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School is on the Georgia Department of Education's recently released 2019-20 list of reward schools.
The reward schools designation recognizes Title I schools making the greatest improvements, school officials said. Schools must be Title I to be eligible for distinguished school and reward school designations, and must not be currently identified for CSI or TSI support.
Reward schools are among the greatest-improving 5% of Title I schoolwide schools and Title I targeted assistance schools, school officials said. Reward schools must maintain the performance of their economically disadvantaged students, students with disabilities and English learners to be recognized.
“While we are focused on continuous improvement for all schools, it’s also essential that we recognize when schools are doing well,” State School Superintendent Richard Woods said. “These schools are overcoming barriers, meeting challenges and producing great gains for their students. I commend the school leaders, teachers, parents and communities in our 2019-20 distinguished and reward schools who are opening up opportunities for their students.”
"I am extremely proud of our most recent recognition of being named a 2019-20 reward school," VMS Principal Beth DeLoach said. "This honor exemplifies the dedication and strategic focus we have placed on aligning rigorous instruction to how students are now being assessed. Providing daily practice and exposure for all students to think critically and apply what they have learned has proven to be a recipe for success."
