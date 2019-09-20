VALDOSTA – Valdosta Middle School Parent Teacher Organization completed a tie donation drive in an effort to implement school-wide dress for success.
"The drive was a huge success in collecting over 200 ties to be given to young men," school officials said.
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, all students are included in Dress for Success Day, school officials said. There will be volunteers from the Porch Community Church and fathers helping the young men and showing them how to tie a tie.
All men are welcome that day "to grab a tie and show a young man how to put on a tie in the atrium of the school so they can go to homeroom with their heads held high," school officials said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.