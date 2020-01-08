VALDOSTA – Two men were arrested on drug and gun charges Saturday after a Valdosta patrol officer detected the smell of marijuana from a man in the 1800 block of North Ashley Street, according to a police statement.
The officer was in the area working on an “extra duty assignment” at about 1 a.m. when a man entered the area with a marijuana odor, stated a Valdosta police report released Wednesday.
The man was getting into a car when the officer approached him and detected a marijuana odor coming from the car, according to police.
Officers located a cigar containing marijuana; police also found ecstasy pills and a handgun during an investigation, the police report states.
Christopher Brooks, 25, is charged with possession of marijuana, possession of ecstasy, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to the police.
Rashaun Taylor, 26, was identified in the report as a passenger and is charged with possession of ecstasy and possession of marijuana, the statement said.
Both men were taken to the Lowndes County Jail.
“We are very proud of our officer for following up on his instincts which led to these drugs being removed from the streets and this gun being taken from someone who should have never had it,” police Lt. Scottie Johns said.
