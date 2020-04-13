Valdosta men face drug charges

VALDOSTA — Two Valdosta men were arrested on drug charges after a house search last week, according to a police statement released Monday.
The Valdosta Police Department's Narcotics Unit investigated a home in the 1700 block of Williams Street after receiving complaints of narcotics activity, according to a police statement. Thursday, the unit conducted a search warrant at the residence.
During the search, detectives seized about 343 grams of marijuana along with several partial Xanax pills, three firearms and money, according to the statement.
One of the firearms had been reported stolen, according to police.
Domontae Ponder and Jacques Hill, both 21 and both of Valdosta, were arrested and charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of drug-related objects possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and felony theft by receiving stolen property, according to the statement. Ponder is also charged with felony possession of Schedule IV with intent to distribute and Hill is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, police said.
“This was an excellent job by our narcotics unit to get these narcotics and firearms off of our streets,” Police Chief Leslie Manahan said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
