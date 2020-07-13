VALDOSTA — A South Georgia man will lead a district of the Elks.
Thousands of members of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks of the United States of America gathered in Baltimore recently for the BPO Elks’ National Convention, members said in a statement.
During the convention, Clifford Arden of Valdosta was installed as district deputy for the BPO Elks for lodges in the Southern District of the Georgia Elks Association and will serve a one-year term, members said.
The BPO Elks is one of the "premier patriotic and charitable organizations in the United States of America and is committed to making its communities better places to live," according to the statement. "Each year, the order donates more than $85 million in cash and $450 million in goods and services to the needy, students, people with special needs, active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their families, veterans and their families, and charitable organizations."
As part of the BPO Elks’ commitment to our nation’s veterans, the Order has taken the vow: “So long as there are veterans, the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks will never forget them.”
Each year, Elks members keep this promise by donating more than $50 million in cash, volunteer hours and goods to offer essential support for veterans and active-duty members of the U.S. armed forces and their families and for programs that serve hospitalized and recovering veterans and lift up veterans experiencing homelessness.
To learn more, visit www.elks.org.
