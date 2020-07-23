Valdosta man takes plea deal on federal drug charge

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta resident was one of a pair of men who entered guilty pleas to drug charges earlier this week in federal court.
Kendrick Deshaun Bradley, 41, of Valdosta pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands Monday to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, while Hector J. Becerra, 45, of Edinburg, Texas, pleaded guilty June 23 to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine, the U.S. Department of Justice said in a statement.
Both men took plea deals, court records show.
The pair were indicted by a federal grand jury June 19, 2019, along with a third man, according to court records. The third man was referred to pretrial diversion, which involves alternatives to prosecution, the justice department said.
Becerra and Bradley face maximum sentences of 20 years in prison, a $1 million fine and three years supervised release. A sentencing date has not been scheduled.
Agents with the Special Operations Division of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office received a tip in December 2018 that Bradley was trafficking cocaine in the region, and was supplied from Becerra. On Feb. 21, 2019, agents observed Bradley and Becerra together in Valdosta, entering an apartment on Greenlee Street, the justice department statement said.
Bradley was detained later that day, and agents conducting a legal search at the apartment found an intact “cookie” of crack cocaine, a jar containing 11 one-ounce bags of powder cocaine and three kilograms of cocaine along with a number of drug-trafficking related items, including a currency counter, a bag containing a number of Ziploc bags, whisks, steel measuring cups (some with cocaine residue), digital scales, a crack cocaine cutting agent, flip phones and blue tin cups with cocaine residue, the statement said.
Two days later, on Feb. 23, agents found another three kilograms of cocaine inside the vehicle Becerra was driving, and he was taken into custody. Becerra admitted he attempted to distribute six kilograms of cocaine and was, at times, the supplier for Bradley, the justice department said.
Bradley admitted to trafficking crack and cocaine and will be sentenced based on attempting to distribute all of the drugs found in the Greenlee Street apartment, the statement said.
“Law enforcement shut down a significant drug-trafficking operation supplying large amounts of cocaine and crack cocaine across the Valdosta area. The defendants undoubtedly ruined lives as they reaped their illegal gains. They will pay a price for their crimes,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a statement. “I want to thank the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI for their excellent work investigating this case.”
The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the FBI.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
