VALDOSTA – A Valdosta resident has been arrested after a man was stabbed in the chest Tuesday evening, Valdosta police reported Wednesday.
Quadir Powell, 30, of Valdosta is charged with felony aggravated assault, felony possession of a knife during the commission of a felony and giving false name, according to a statement from the Valdosta Police Department.
He was taken into custody and taken to the Lowndes County Jail, police said.
At 8:15 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 13, a man was walking along the 2100 block of West Hill Avenue. A man carrying a knife approached him. The man "stabbed him in the torso with the knife," police said.
The assailant ran from the scene. The wounded man got into his vehicle and called 911, police said.
Police were given a name and description for the assailant and authorities issued a lookout for the suspect, police said. A Lowndes County sheriff's deputy found the suspect.
The wounded man was taken to South Georgia Medical Center where he was "treated for a non-life-threatening stab wound," police said.
“Thankfully this offender was quickly taken into custody thanks to the police officers and deputies working together. We appreciate the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department in providing assistance in this case,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said in a statement.
