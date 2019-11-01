Valdosta man seriously injured in Florida wreck

MADISON, Fla. — A Valdosta man was seriously injured in a one-vehicle wreck in Madison County, Fla., Thursday, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.
John Sumner, 79, of Valdosta was driving south on County Road 14 at 4:51 p.m. when, for reasons unknown, he lost control of his truck, according to a highway patrol statement. He struck a tree, causing the truck to flip side-over-side, the statement said.
The truck came to rest with the cab and truck bed wrapped around a tree, according to the statement.
Sumner’s injuries were serious and he was taken to Tallahassee Memorial Hospital.
He was wearing a seatbelt and the accident is not believed to be alcohol-related, the statement said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
