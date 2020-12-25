Valdosta man sentenced to prison

ALBANY — A Valdosta man was sentenced to prison Dec. 17 on a federal weapons charge.
Blake Richard Ruis, 26, of Valdosta, was sentenced to serve 96 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands, to be followed by three years of supervised release, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement.
Ruis had pleaded guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon on June 16. There is no parole in the federal system.
On May 8, 2019, a Lanier County Sheriff’s Deputy on patrol saw the defendant driving his car erratically and activated his emergency lights; the defendant failed to stop, and a pursuit ensued with the Mustang reaching speeds in excess of 115 mph, the statement said.
Ruis lost control of his vehicle, striking several stop signs before giving up the chase. Ruis was taken into custody without incident.
Inside Ruis’s car, the arresting officer found a loaded High Point 9mm rifle and 15 rounds of ammunition belonging to the defendant, the statement said.
Ruis had prior felony convictions in the Superior Court of Lowndes County for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, theft by taking and theft by conversion, according to the justice department.
“This convicted felon endangered the community by illegally possessing a gun and made things worse by leading the police on a dangerous, high-speed chase. He will have eight years in federal prison without parole to reflect on his actions,” said Acting U.S. Attorney Peter Leary.
This case was investigated by the FBI and the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
