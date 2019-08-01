VALDOSTA — A South Georgia man described as having a "violent criminal history" was sentenced Thursday to nearly six years in federal prison on a gun charge.
U.S. District Judge Louis Sands sentenced Kenneth Diamond Fountain, 28, of Valdosta to 70 months in prison plus three years supervised release, according to the United States Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia office.
Fountain had previously entered a guilty plea to one count possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. There is no parole in the federal system.
On Aprl 5, 2018, "Mr. Fountain was apprehended inside a vehicle on College Street in Valdosta, wanted on two violent felony warrants in Lowndes County, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and possession of firearm or knife during the commission or attempt to commit certain felonies," according the U.S. Attorney's office referring to Fountain's signed guilty plea.
He possessed "a semi-automatic handgun, loaded with a round in the chamber and rounds in the magazine. A loose round was also in the pocket of a backpack and two additional rounds of 9 mm ammunition were found in the driver’s door," according to the U.S. Attorney's office.
Fountain admitted to purchasing the gun from a criminal associate. Fountain was previously convicted of assault with a deadly weapon in Lowndes County Superior Court, according to federal court documents.
The U.S. Attorney's office described Fountain as a man with "a violent criminal history."
“Removing deadly weapons from known dangerous players in the Valdosta community is a priority for law enforcement, and we will hold convicted felons accountable for illegally possessing firearms," U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a statement. "I want to thank the Lowndes County Sherriff’s Office and the FBI for their partnership.”
Two other South Georgia men were sentenced in federal court earlier this week on firearm charges.
The case was investigated by the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and Federal Bureau of Investigation and was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Julia C. Bowen.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.