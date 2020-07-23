Valdosta man sentenced on firearms charge

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man with a criminal record was sentenced to federal prison Tuesday on an illegal firearms charge.
Charles Bernard Little, a.k.a. Jaquazen McQueen, 23, of Valdosta was sentenced to 60 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Louis Sands after pleading guilty to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement. There is no parole in the federal system.
Valdosta police responded to a domestic assault complaint at a Valdosta residence on Feb. 10, 2019, according to court documents. Officers found Little inside the residence and discovered a 9mm semiautomatic pistol that Little admitted he had purchased “on the street,” the statement said.
Officers discovered the pistol was stolen in Lowndes County nine days earlier.
Little had several prior felony convictions, including violation of the street gang terrorism and prevention act based on commission of a gang-related simple battery in Lowndes Superior Court and burglary in the first degree in Thomas Superior Court, the justice department said.
“It is illegal for convicted felons to possess weapons. We are working closely with our local law enforcement partners to identify criminal gun cases that warrant federal prosecution, where the punishment is without parole,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a statement. “I want to thank the Valdosta Police Department and ATF for their work in this case.”
The case was investigated by the Valdosta Police Department and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
