Valdosta man sentenced on federal drug, weapon charges

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man was sentenced to federal prison last week after pleading guilty to drug and weapons charges, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Anthony Lamar Dye, 35, of Valdosta was sentenced Thursday to five years and six months in prison after pleading guilty in October to one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and one count of possession of a stolen firearm, according to a justice department statement.
There is no parole in the federal system.
A Lowndes County sheriff’s deputy saw Dye roll through a stop sign and fail to maintain his lane while driving and attempted to initiate a routine traffic stop on June 21, 2018, according to the statement. Dye did not stop and a lengthy chase ensued. Dye eventually stopped and ran from his vehicle but was captured by officers, the statement said.
He was found with a stolen .45-caliber semi-automatic pistol and a total of 61.18 grams of cocaine, including a large number of small baggies holding less than one ounce of cocaine, prepared for distribution, according to the justice department.
“Criminal drug dealers face imprisonment without parole for pushing illegal, deadly substances in our communities. I hope this sentence serves as a warning for others who choose to involve themselves in the dangerous drug world that selling narcotics carries severe consequences,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a statement. “I want to thank the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and the ATF for their excellent work in this case.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.