Valdosta man recognized for helping fellow veterans

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A Valdosta resident has been honored for helping his fellow veterans.
President Donald Trump signed into law the Veterans Cemetery Benefit Correction Act (H.R. 4910), legislation sponsored by Congressman Austin Scott and former Sen. Johnny Isakson.
Recently, Scott’s office recognized Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Frederick White, retired, a Valdosta native who inspired Scott’s legislation to remove this undue burden on veterans and their families, according to a statement from the congressman's office.
“As members of Congress, it is our duty to provide for not only our active-duty service members and veterans, but also our military families," Scott said. "I am very pleased that we’ve been able to close this critical gap in veteran’s burial benefits that has placed an undue burden on families for far too long, and I am grateful to Chief Master Sgt. White for bringing this issue to my attention. His steadfast dedication has brought relief to countless families, and I am proud to recognize him for inspiring this important piece of legislation.”
Veterans buried in cemeteries under the control of the National Park Service and Department of Veterans Affairs require an outer burial receptacle, or grave liner, to comply with environmental regulations. Scott’s legislation changed the law to require NPS-controlled cemeteries to provide grave liners to veterans at no cost.
This burial benefit was previously only available to veterans buried in cemeteries under the control of the VA. This bill also provides for the reimbursement of a veteran’s survivors who provide a privately purchased outer burial receptacle for use in an NPS-managed cemetery, according to the congressman's office.
Of the 14 national cemeteries controlled by the NPS, two are still active: Andersonville National Cemetery in Georgia and Andrew Johnson National Cemetery in Tennessee.
H.R. 4910 was supported by outside veterans’ groups including the American Legion, Veterans of Foreign Wars and the Vietnam Veterans of America.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.