Valdosta man pleads guilty to producing child porn

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man pleaded guilty Friday to producing child pornography in federal court, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Robert Abacan, 43, pleaded guilty to two counts of production of child pornography, according to a justice department statement. He faces at least 15 years in prison for each count and as much as 30 years each, the statement said.
His wife, Frances Abacan, 43, pleaded guilty to one count of production of child pornography in December; her sentencing has not been scheduled, the justice department said.
Initially, Robert Abacan was charged with 10 counts of producing child pornography while his wife faced eight counts of the same charge, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Georgia’s office.
There is no parole in the federal court system.
In 2018, the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office received information that led to an investigation, the statement said.
The indictments for both of the Abacans have been sealed.
“This was a very well-coordinated law enforcement effort and we especially appreciated the assistance of the U.S. Attorney’s Office and FBI. Unfortunately, we are seeing more and more of this type of crime against children. We appreciate the partnership from the federal level to keep predators off of the streets and away from our children,” Lowndes County Sheriff Ashley Paulk said in a statement.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
