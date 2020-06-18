Valdosta man pleads guilty to federal firearms charge

VALDOSTA — A Valdosta man pleaded guilty in federal court to a firearms charge Tuesday, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
Richard Blake Ruis, 26, of Valdosta pleaded guilty to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon before U.S. District Judge Louis Sands in Albany, according to a justice department statement.
The charge carries a maximum 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. A sentencing date has not been scheduled. There is no parole in the federal system.
A Lanier County sheriff’s deputy on patrol the night of May 8, 2019, attempted to pull over the defendant after watching him driving erratically, but the defendant increased his speed and failed to stop, eventually losing control of his car and striking several stop signs before giving up the chase, according to the justice department.
Ruis was taken into custody without incident. Inside his car, the arresting officer found a High Point 9mm assault rifle, along with 15 rounds of ammunition, all of which the defendant admitted belonged to him, the statement said.
Ruis has prior convictions in Lowndes County for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and theft by taking, according to the statement.
“It is illegal for convicted felons to carry firearms, period. We will prosecute those found in violation of this law. Keeping firearms out of the hands of convicted felons is an important part of our strategy to reduce violent crime across the entire Middle District of Georgia,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a statement. “We are working closely with our law enforcement partners to decrease violent crime in our district. I want to thank the FBI and the Lanier County Sheriff’s Office for their work in this case.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.