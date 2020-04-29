Valdosta man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

MACON — A Valdosta man pleaded guilty to a drug charge Wednesday in federal court, facing as much as 20 years in prison, according to a court statement.
Joseph Fairley, 47, entered a guilty plea to one count of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine before U.S. District Judge Marc Treadwell in Macon, according to a U.S. Department of Justice statement.
Fairley was taken into custody Aug. 20, 2018, after fleeing a Georgia State Patrol officer during a traffic stop on Interstate 75 in Perry, the statement said.
During the traffic stop, Fairley accelerated and engaged in a high-speed chase with the trooper, who successfully stopped Fairley’s car with a PIT maneuver, according to the statement.
A drug dog alerted to the presence of narcotics, and agents found a blue cooler with a loaded pistol, 56 grams of pure “ice” methamphetamine, 14 grams of cocaine and 33 grams of marijuana inside the vehicle, the justice department said.
In addition to the drugs and firearm, the agents found a drug ledger in the trunk which contained various names and figures, the statement said.
Fairley’s sentencing has not been scheduled, but the maximum prison time under federal guidelines is 20 years imprisonment, three years supervised release and a $1 million fine. There is no parole in the federal system.
“Drug dealers caught pushing deadly poison into our communities will face maximum prosecution in the Middle District of Georgia,” U.S. Attorney Charlie Peeler said in a statement. “This case is the result of the hard work by our law-enforcement partners at DEA, GBI, GSP, Bibb County Sheriff’s Office and Houston County Sheriff’s Office. I commend them for their dedicated service on the front lines of the drug war.”
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.