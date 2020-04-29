Valdosta man pleads guilty to federal drug charge

Valdosta, GA (31601)

Today

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 59F. S winds shifting to WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.