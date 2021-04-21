Valdosta man pleads guilty in case connected to R. Kelly

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man pleaded guilty in New York federal court Monday to charges of burning a vehicle in a case involving R&B/hip-hop singer R. Kelly, a court spokesman said.
Michael Williams, 37, entered a guilty plea to a federal arson charge, said John Marzulli, public information officer for the U.S. Attorney’s office for the Eastern New York district.
He was indicted by a federal grand jury Sept. 23, 2020, on one count of witness tampering and one count of arson, court records show.
On June 20, 2019, a grand jury in New York indicted Robert Sylvester Kelly, a.k.a. R. Kelly, on racketeering charges involving the Mann Act, a federal law which forbids taking women and girls across state lines “for the purpose of prostitution or debauchery, or for any other immoral purpose.” Other grand jury indictments followed, including bribery.
Court papers show Kelly and others were being investigated for extortion, production of child pornography and crossing state lines for sex with underage persons.
Some of the charges involved a woman identified in court papers only as “Jane Doe,” who was cooperating with federal authorities.
The complaint against Williams stated on June 11, 2020, an SUV rented by Jane Doe’s father and parked outside the family residence in Kissimmee, Fla., was set on fire in an apparent arson. There were four adults and two children inside the home at the time.
A federal court ordered Google to research users who had done online searches of the home’s address close to the time of the fire; this led to a phone owned by Williams, according to the complaint.
Records from Verizon, ordered by the court, showed the phone had been taken from Valdosta to the area of Kissimmee and back to Valdosta from June 10-11.
Law enforcement conducting surveillance on Williams’ Valdosta home noted a white GMC Yukon with no front license plate with visible damage, the complaint says. Florida Department of Transportation photographs found a matching Yukon on Florida roads about 60 miles from the site of the SUV fire on June 11.
A court-authorized search of related Google accounts turned up searches such as “where can i buy a .50 custom machine gun,” “can you drive in Florida without a tag as long as you have insurance on your car,” “case law for tampering with a witness” and “How Do Fertilizer Bombs Work?” the federal complaint says.
He was arrested Aug. 11 in Broward County by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Williams is related to a former publicist for Kelly, the federal complaint says.
He faces a minimum of five years in prison, and is scheduled for sentencing Oct. 5, Marzulli said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
