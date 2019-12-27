VALDOSTA – A single vehicle accident left one man dead Thursday evening, according to the Valdosta Police Department.
At 6:05 p.m., officers responded to the 800 block of South Patterson Street in reference to a single vehicle accident. The driver, later identified as 59-year-old Tommy Bradford of Valdosta, was found deceased, according to a VPD statement.
The investigation found that Bradford was traveling south on Patterson Street when he left the roadway for unknown reasons, striking several objects, causing the vehicle to flip on its roof, according to the VPD.
The police statement said Bradford was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the accident and the case is still under investigation.
“Our condolences go out to Mr. Bradford’s family and friends. We would encourage everyone to be as safe as possible while traveling and make sure everyone in the vehicle is wearing their seatbelt,” VPD Lt. Scottie Johns said.
