Valdosta man killed in Cook wreck

ADEL — A Valdosta man died early this week in a fatal wreck in Cook County, the Georgia State Patrol said Thursday.
A tractor-trailer was heading north on Interstate 75 at about 12:45 a.m. Monday, April 5, when it went off the road and struck a fence about one mile south of the Old Quitman Road intersection, the state patrol said in a report.
The trailer overturned and hit a tree; the truck stopped in the wood line.
EMTs pronounced the driver, Kendrick Andre Patrick, 48, of Valdosta, dead at the scene, the patrol said.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.