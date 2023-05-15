AUGUSTA — A Valdosta man was killed by gunfire in a weekend shooting in Augusta, authorities said.
Keith Coates, 30, of Valdosta was shot once and pronounced dead at the scene at 7:50 p.m. Saturday, Richmond County Coroner Mark Bowen said in a statement.
The shooting involved rival motorcycle clubs, the Thug Riders and the Outkasts, a statement from the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office said.
The shooting took place in the 100 block of Sandbar Ferry Road at the intersection with Prep Phillips Drive, the coroner said. An autopsy is planned.
Coates was one of two people killed at the motorcycle club event. Four more riders — three Thug Riders and one Outkast — were shot and taken to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.
"A rival motorcycle gang ... came to that event," Sheriff Richard Roundtree said. "Words were exchanged and multiple shots were fired."
The other fatality was Germayne Farrell, 51, of Daytona Beach, Fla.
Ten people were arrested on charges of murder and aggravated assault, the sheriff’s office reported. Warrants were taken out for murder on two more men who were in the local hospital being treated for injuries, the sheriff’s office said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
