Valdosta man indicted on murder charge

VALDOSTA — A Lowndes County man has been indicted on murder and firearms charges by the Lowndes County Grand jury, court documents show.
Ivanson Xavier Davis, 24, of Valdosta is indicted on charges of felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, according to an indictment list issued late last month.
Davis is a suspect in a June 2020 shooting that left Tommie Simmons, 24, dead, Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan said.
Officers provided first aid until EMTs arrived; he was taken to South Georgia Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.
At 10:37 p.m., June 14, police responded to a 911 call about a shooting in the 500 block of Hudson Street. Officers found a man with gunshot wounds, police said in earlier reports.
Investigators with the Special Operations Division of the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office executed a search warrant at a 4800 block Bemiss Road residence, resulting in the arrest of Davis on a murder charge, a sheriff’s office statement said.
Michael Jermaine Evans, 22, of Valdosta surrendered himself in early July on an active arrest warrant in the same case, earlier reports show. The warrant was for a charge of party to the crime of felony murder, according to reports.
Terry Richards is senior reporter at The Valdosta Daily Times.
